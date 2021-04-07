Steve [AUDIO]: People Are Writing Sexy Fan Fiction About The Evergreen
Look, people have a lot of time on their hands. That's really the only way anyone could possibly justify this happening as much as it has the past week online. Does that mean that we shouldn't engage in this bizarre exercise? Hell no. We also have a lot of time on our hands.
