Steve [AUDIO]: Scientists Say Tomato Screams While Being Eaten "Something Out Of A Horror Film"
-
Steve [AUDIO]: Scientists Say Tomato Screams While Being Eaten "Something Out Of A Horror Film"
Look, we've all heard from our vegetarian friends about how it's animal suffering that lead them to drop meat from their diet. Fair. But how will they respond to finding out that tomatoes are also aware of whats happening to them while being consumed, and that they're literally eating their screams?
-
Machine Gun Kelly's Drummer Injured In Armed RobberyThe musician is recovering in hospital.
-
Why March 4th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Singer Elle King Expecting Baby After 2 'Very Big Losses'The 31-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post.
-
Phil Collins' Ex Selling Item Purportedly Signed By Shania TwainThe speaker case is part of an auction of personal items.