Steve [AUDIO]: The Evergreen Is Threatening Global Sex Toy Supply Chains
This is as close to worst case scenario as one might imagine. If we're going back into lockdown, we're going to need sex toys; and apparently they're all sitting in shipping containers on the vessel blocking the Suez Canal. It's time to get our thinking caps on and fix this problem right now.
WATCH: Arkells, K.Flay Premiere 'You Can Get It'The song is about feeling hopeful.