Steve [AUDIO]: The First Ever Case Of Triphallia Has Been Recorded (Look It Up)
-
Steve [AUDIO]: The First Ever Case Of Triphallia Has Been Recorded (Look It Up)
What does the man with two penises say to his tailer when he asks if he dresses left or right? He says yes. But what about an individual with three? The immense challenges this person will have to brave in their life cannot be understated, the most obvious being: will they have to start making bananas hammocks, if this becomes commonplace?
-
Why April 4th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why April 3rd Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why April 2nd Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Teases 'Exciting Things'The band might be poised to release its 17th studio album.