Steve [AUDIO]: The Future Is A Toilet That Measures Your Deuce
-
Steve [AUDIO]: The Future Is A Toilet That Measures Your Deuce
You've been there, we all have. Staring back, adoringly, at something you felt great pride at having conquered. Wondering just how close you were to pushing your body beyond it's mortal limitations; and feeling great relief at having failed to have done so - for now. Wonder no more, for the toilet seat scale has arrived. The future is now.
-
Why March 7th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why March 6th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
LISTEN: Evanescence Releases 'Better Without You'The band has a new album coming later this month.
-
Why March 5th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.