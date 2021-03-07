iHeartRadio
Steve [AUDIO]: The Future Is A Toilet That Measures Your Deuce

    You've been there, we all have. Staring back, adoringly, at something you felt great pride at having conquered. Wondering just how close you were to pushing your body beyond it's mortal limitations; and feeling great relief at having failed to have done so - for now. Wonder no more, for the toilet seat scale has arrived. The future is now.

