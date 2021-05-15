Steve [AUDIO]: The Future Is Now, And It Involves Breathing Through Your Butthole
-
Steve [AUDIO]: The Future Is Now, And It Involves Breathing Through Your Butthole
So many questions that still need to be answered. Will people with tight butts struggle more than those with flabby cheeks? Will it now be safe for people with sleeping disorders to eat bowls of soup without supervision? Will there be spearmint suppositories? Regardless, the future is here, and it's exciting.
-
Why May 16th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why May 15th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
WATCH: The Offspring Debuts 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' VideoIt has John Stamos dancing with a chimp.
-
Gene Simmons Joins Chorus Of Rock Hall CriticismThe KISS bassist is not happy Iron Maiden and RATM were not inducted.