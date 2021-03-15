Steve [AUDIO]: The Grammys - WAP You Talkin' Bout, Willis?
The internet went at it again last night over WAP. Sure, the songs been out for months, but for the first time ever it was broadcast into millions of homes by way of the biggest music awards show in the world. Some people were oddly emotional over the song about a cat taking a bath.
