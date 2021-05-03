iHeartRadio
Steve [AUDIO]: The Queen Is Honouring A Great English Business Story - Lovehoney Sex Shop

    If it's good enough for the Queen, it's good enough for you. That's today's sex toy story. That's why Lovehoney is about to see thousands flock to their stores, online or in person, to see what all the buzz is about. Spoiler alert, the buzz is coming from a sample product in the back.

