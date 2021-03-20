Steve [AUDIO]: The Wiggles Have Been Receiving A Shocking Number Of Death Threats
-
Steve [AUDIO]: The Wiggles Have Been Receiving A Shocking Number Of Death Threats
I'm pretty sure no parent in history has ever been excited to see The Wiggles. In fact, it would make you a genuine weirdo if you were. You just grow out of music like that at a certain point; that certain point being the age of six. Why though, would someone be threatening to take their asses out? Well, because Covid.
-
Paul Stanley On New KISS Music: 'I Don't Really See A Reason'The rocker insists fan do not want a new album.
-
Why March 22nd Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why March 21st Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why March 20th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.