Steve [AUDIO]: The Wiggles Have Been Receiving A Shocking Number Of Death Threats

I'm pretty sure no parent in history has ever been excited to see The Wiggles. In fact, it would make you a genuine weirdo if you were. You just grow out of music like that at a certain point; that certain point being the age of six. Why though, would someone be threatening to take their asses out? Well, because Covid.