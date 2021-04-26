iHeartRadio
Steve [AUDIO]: This Could Be Your Big Break! (You Do Have To Play Prince Andrew, Though)

    Steve [AUDIO]: This Could Be Your Big Break! (You Do Have To Play Prince Andrew, Though)


    Having to portray someone evil has never been a big issue for actors. It's their job. Apparently, though, The Crown is having an impossible time casting Prince Andrew because no one wants to be associated with him. And it's not because you'd have to live in a sweat soaked suit the entire time you were shooting.

