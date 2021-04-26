Steve [AUDIO]: This Could Be Your Big Break! (You Do Have To Play Prince Andrew, Though)
Having to portray someone evil has never been a big issue for actors. It's their job. Apparently, though, The Crown is having an impossible time casting Prince Andrew because no one wants to be associated with him. And it's not because you'd have to live in a sweat soaked suit the entire time you were shooting.
The White Stripes Release Glitch Mob Remix Of 'Seven Nation Army'The remix debuted a decade ago.
WILLOW Releases 'Transparent Soul' Ft. Travis BarkerThe song came with a performance visual.
Why April 28th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
John Lydon Slams Sex Pistols Series, 'Woke' CultureThe punk icon is not happy.