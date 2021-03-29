Steve [AUDIO]: Today, I Fell Victim To A Heinous Crime...Committed By Children
-
Steve [AUDIO]: Today, I Fell Victim To A Heinous Crime...Committed By Children
Don't worry, I'm fine. But I fear for the paint job of my beloved Mazda. The car that brought me home from life at the wall was caught in the crossfire of hoodlum evil, proving once and for all that karma is made up nonsense.
-
54-40 Hit 'I Go Blind' Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of FameThe 1986 track was also a hit in 1994 for Hootie & the Blowfish.
-
Why March 29th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Accused Of AbuseThe musician is facing several charges.
-
Why March 28th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.