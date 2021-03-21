Steve [AUDIO]: Trump's Wax Statue Keeps Getting Punched In The Face
Destroying other people's property is wrong, that's true. But these are politically charged times, and sometimes people need an outlet to unload their rage on. Apparently, that's become the face of Donald Trump's wax statue in recent months. So much so that it's been removed from display.
