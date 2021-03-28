Steve [AUDIO]: We Could Be Go For Viking Funerals In North America
-
Look, these are inarguably badass. You go down in a literal post-mortem blaze of glory. It's perhaps the most bizarre proposition every made that it makes perfect sense in this nonsensical world we call home. Who else is scheduling their destination viking funeral?
-
