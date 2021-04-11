iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

Steve [AUDIO]: You May Finally Be Able To Smoke Your Friends' Remains As Nature Intended

  • image.jpg?t=1618171459&size=Large

    Steve [AUDIO]: You May Finally Be Able To Smoke Your Friends' Remains As Nature Intended


    There have been way too many stories of rockstars smoking the ashes of their friends; and it doesn't have to be that way. At least, if this latest law in Colorado passes. The alternative is that you just don't smoke your friends, and I think you know as well as I do, that that is just not going to happen.

Music News