Steve [AUDIO]: Zoom's Mute Button Deserves A Golden Globe For Last Night's Performance
Awards shows have been criticized, and rightly so, for the better part of a decade now; maybe longer. Last night's Covid Golden Globe's was maybe the best one put on in a while, though. Between no one caring, not even the winners, to the relatable technical screw ups, it was something to behold.
