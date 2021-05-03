iHeartRadio
The Kid Rock Colostomy Bag Incident

    Aint no party like a Kid Rock party cause a Kid Rock party has got a guy swining his colostomy bag around spraying people with crap. Also Joey wants points for being a good BF and The Fripps are back with another terrible cover. 

