iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

The Machine - April 12

  • image.jpg?t=1618240666&size=Large

    The Machine - April 12


    You folks have a couple this weekend or what? Some great stuff on todays Machine. Leave your detailed confessions at 905-682-9797. Did you know? Did you know? DIIIIIDDD YOOUUU KNOOWWWW??  "Carl baby, you sweet sexy boy, you...." Hey brother, just wanted to ask you if you got 3 songs Somebody leave a Max Webster request? 

Music News