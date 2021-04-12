The Machine - April 12

You folks have a couple this weekend or what? Some great stuff on todays Machine. Leave your detailed confessions at 905-682-9797. Did you know? Did you know? DIIIIIDDD YOOUUU KNOOWWWW?? "Carl baby, you sweet sexy boy, you...." Hey brother, just wanted to ask you if you got 3 songs Somebody leave a Max Webster request?