iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

The Machine - April 16

  • image.jpg?t=1618585883&size=Large

    The Machine - April 16


    Friday edition of the Machine. We cross the great divide and venture our way into the murky waters. Leave us your favorite Hemingway quotes at 905-682-9797 What's with the Uranium guy? Running his own game over there.  Dusty misplaced his croissant  Karen Karenson is on board for a Big Lonely Soak Does Ash have the best "bye" in the biz? 

Music News