The Machine - April 16

Friday edition of the Machine. We cross the great divide and venture our way into the murky waters. Leave us your favorite Hemingway quotes at 905-682-9797 What's with the Uranium guy? Running his own game over there. Dusty misplaced his croissant Karen Karenson is on board for a Big Lonely Soak Does Ash have the best "bye" in the biz?