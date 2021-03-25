The Machine - March 24
Wednesday's Machine has everything. Banana's, tired Soper, folks from America. Give us a call 905-682-9797 Bill from the States has a casket for us. Good deal too Drunk girl hit a skonk! What's the difference between Carl and a game of Horseshoes?
Why March 26th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
WATCH: Arkells, K.Flay Premiere 'You Can Get It'The song is about feeling hopeful.
WATCH: BROCKHAMPTON Shares 'BUZZCUT' Ft. Danny BrownIt is new music from the self-described hip hop boy band.
Elton John Marks 74th With 'Scarecrow' Digital ReleaseIt is the first song he wrote with Bernie Taupin.