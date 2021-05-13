The Machine - May 13
Excellent Machine today, worth a click if I say so myself. Leave us your tumbleweed conspiracies at 905-682-9797 A call from Carl's sister, Lana. More wrestling trivia for Carl A HTZ profile of the Pirate teacher? More Kroeger calls
WATCH: The Offspring Debuts 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' VideoIt has John Stamos dancing with a chimp.
Gene Simmons Joins Chorus Of Rock Hall CriticismThe KISS bassist is not happy Iron Maiden and RATM were not inducted.
Why May 14th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
Andrew W.K. Engaged To Kat DenningsThe pair only recently went public with their relationship.