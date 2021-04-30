Woman Gives Birth To Baby She Didn't Know She Was Pregnant With On Flight
Well this is a wild story and woman was on a girls trip with her friends and mid-flight gave birth to a kid she didn't know she was pregnant with. Adam and Joey of course ask the most important and sensitive questions about the situation.
