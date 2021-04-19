iHeartRadio
Woman's World Record Sounds Like Ashleigh's Stomach Problems... Try Not To Laugh

    Woman's World Record Sounds Like Ashleigh's Stomach Problems... Try Not To Laugh


    Joy Chapman should be very proud of herself. She just scored a Guinness World Record.  Joy hit the lowest note as a female... C-1, or around 33.57 Hertz... (I don't understand this either but it's really low okay). Strangely, I can't make it through this clip without laughing... because it sounds so much like an upset stomach.

