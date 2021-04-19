Woman's World Record Sounds Like Ashleigh's Stomach Problems... Try Not To Laugh
Joy Chapman should be very proud of herself. She just scored a Guinness World Record. Joy hit the lowest note as a female... C-1, or around 33.57 Hertz... (I don't understand this either but it's really low okay). Strangely, I can't make it through this clip without laughing... because it sounds so much like an upset stomach.
