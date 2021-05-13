YEAH BUDDY - The Time Adam Almost Died On A Movie Set
-
YEAH BUDDY - The Time Adam Almost Died On A Movie Set
YEAH BUDDY is back with Ashleigh and Adam this time around Adam thinks Ashleigh uses Facetime to show off her fancy clothes during lockdown, would you date someone your dog didn't like? And encounters with movie and TV production including the time Adam almost died on the set of Total Recall.. a movie he had nothing to do with.
-
-
-
-
