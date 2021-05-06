YEAH BUDDY w/ Ashleigh & Adam - Bad Tattoos, Climate Change & Cannibals
YEAH BUDDY w/ Ashleigh & Adam - Bad Tattoos, Climate Change & Cannibals
The buddies are back and they're talking Bad tattoos, including Adam's particularly horrible efforts. Climate change and the weird documentaries Adam watches about the topic. Aliens, Cannibals, Space Junk and banging celebrities. Join Ashleigh and Adam for more nonsense.
