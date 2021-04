Soper & Brown Podcast April 8

Anybody get a weird text or a bounce back from us last night? Sorry about that. Is Carl just a grunter? Let's ask his wife. Jeff, Jeff, Jeff...JefffJeffJeff. Soper's Buy and Sell experience comes to a frustrating end. Aaron Rodgers, Jeopardy, Masters concession prices and more on this Thursday edition of the Soper & Brown show.