Soper & Brown Show Podcast April 29: Poop Fences and Petty Revenge

We start in Michigan where a neighbor has made a stink about a property line dispute. Petty revenge provides a book end for us on todays show. Matt's teaching struggles. Password sneakiness? Or just a sensitive Soper? Blizzard sales extended to Sunday. Finally our Soper & Brown bump goes to AC Liquidation in St Catharines.