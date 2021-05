Soper & Brown Show Podcast May 12: Set your dials

No need for presets if you're downloading this piece of audio gold. Carl apparently programs his radio like something out of "A Beautiful Mind". Our pal Geoff in Auckland takes issue with the infrastructure. Soper's dog is ugly, there's no way around it. A Parfait parlay? McDonalds underwhelming return. Brushes with fame and scams avoided. All on todays Soper & Brown show