Soper & Brown Show Podcast May 13: Honky Tonk Coffee

Check that display name before you log into a Zoom call with any legal ramifications. The many strange pets of HTZ nation. An awesome machine, including a call from Carl's sister. Honky Tonk Man, 3 cubes of sugar and a truly wild moment in Soper & Brown history. Soper doesn't believe in tumbleweeds. Carl is getting his first shot.