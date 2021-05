Soper & Brown Show Podcast May 5: Blender Bet 2.0

Blender Bet 2.0 delivers in a big way. Soper consumes the "worst blizzard ever" as the finale of the DQ Blizzard project. All in the name of charity and content, right? Space MMA, Mothers Day messages start rolling in, the Eiffel Tower is over rated. Can Matt offer his lawn mower to his new neighbors without being passive aggressive? OMG Cleaning Services gets the bump. Packed show