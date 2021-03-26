We already know who’s top BOB. Ahem. But who would be your choice for ‘Second Greatest BOB Of All Time’?

We’ll let you decide starting this Friday. BOB vs. BOB vs. BOB vs. BOB. vs…ah, you get the idea.

We’ll feature famous Bob’s (Bob Marley), funny Bob’s (Bob Newhart), fictional Bob’s (Sideshow Bob) and Bob’s you may not have even heard of. (Bob Wiley?) We’ll pit them all against each other and through your votes, narrow it down to TOP BOB. (or as close as it can be in comparison to…ahem)

Think you know of a renowned BOB that should be included in our bracket? Tell us about him or her below, then check back this Friday to see if your BOB made the cut once our competition goes live!

‘BOB’s Second Greatest BOB Of All Time’ – presented by…ahem.