BOB’s crimping its hair in anticipation of our ‘Totally 80’s Weekend’, happening April 30th through May 2nd.

Tune in to hear the raddest music from the gnarliest decade of all time – along with fun tidbits and trivia that’ll take you way back. So much fun you’ll wanna break out your shoulder pads again.

We also need your help in narrowing down ‘BOB’s Totally Best Of The 80’s’. What fad or pop culture prop represented the best of the 80’s to you? Have your say below and we’ll enter you to win a $100 gift certificate from the Pony Corral – a proud Winnipeg fixture since 1988. One winner and one champion will be crowned on Monday, May 3rd.