BOB's Wash Me Weekend

The melt is officially on in Manitoba, and that could mean some messy streets, and some wheels in need of a wash!!

Now through until Sunday, March 7 at Midnight you can post a photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram - make sure to include the hashtag #BOBWashMe

On Monday we will select 5 entries at random and award a Gold level Full Service Wash from The Chamois Car Wash & Detail Centre

Splish Splash your ride could be taking a bath - thanks to the Chamois Car Wash & 99.9 BOB FM!!