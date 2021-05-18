Ariana Grande is MARRIED, Jimin talks about clashes within BTS & fall asleep with Shawn and Camilla?

Ariana Grande is now a married woman! According to TMZ, her and her fiancé Dalton Gomez have tied the knot at a tiny ceremony at their home with a small group of friends and family members. The two of them have been together for about a year and a half and have been engaged since right before Christmas. Jimin from BTS is opening up about the relationship between him and the other members of the group. He said that there have been so many clashes between them that he "couldn't possibly list" them all. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the newest ambassadors for the "Breathe Into It" audio series on the calm app. They are going to be lending their voices for a number of sessions to help you feel like they are right there next to you and helping you through things like overcoming fear, coping with anxiety, practicing gratitude, building self-love, staying mindful and more. Camilla will be coming out with 13 sessions and Shawn, 11! News broke from TMZ that Nick Jonas injured himself and had to go to the hospital because of it after suffering from an injury when shooting a new show. Nick, who is a judge on The Voice explained on the show that he took a spill and cracked a rib and suffered a few other bumps and bruises but is otherwise doing okay. Nick has a busy week ahead of him since on Saturday he is set to host the Billboard Music Awards.