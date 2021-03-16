Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys WAP Performance SLAMMED by U.S. Activist Group

#TheGrammys performance of WAP by #CardiB and #MeganTheeStallion got everyone talking. - Now the The U.S.-based National Center on Sexual Exploitation has slammed CBS for broadcasting the performance that they are comparing to “hardcore pornography”. They claimed the whole thing was a “glamorization of stripping and prostitution to be broadcast in front of a national audience – a portion of which were children – for no other reason than for TV ratings,” according to them. The whole news about #JenniferLopez and #AlexRodriguez has been pretty confusing. First the news broke that the two of them have split after being together for four years and engaged for two. After that spread like wild fire a statement came out from them directly that went to TMZ and said “We are working through some things” so they have not in fact broken up like it was reported. JLo is currently in in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie and Alex Rodriquez headed down there yesterday to spend time with her. He posted on his Instagram story saying “Happy Monday. New week,. New day. Onward. Upward." JLo addressed the rumours of the split in a recent Tiktok where there were different headlines that appeared on screen like the fact that she’s gotten botox and that her and Alex Rodriquez broke up and then it cut to a clip of her saying “You’re Dumb” insinuating that they are all false. (1:21) Could there be a Tiktok category at next year’s Grammy Awards? After the award show on Sunday TikTok tweeted at the Grammys saying “aye let’s duet on an award next year” which the Grammys retweeted which has us believing there could be a big collab coming. We have seen TikTok become a huge platform for new artists. It has proven that you don’t even need to be signed to a label or have a huge audience in order to have your music heard since the app has the ability to boost it out to millions of people. And the better a song is, the more it gets shared. We’ve seen the song “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas, “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey, “I’m Not Pretty” recently by Jessie all see success because of the song blowing up on TikTok, just to name a few. #Drake has made history as the first artist to ever have three songs debut in the top three positions of the Billboard Hot 100. He released an EP called Scary Hours 2 which had three songs, all of which were on the chart. “What’s Next” the song he released as a single with a music video took the number one spot followed by “Wants and Needs “ and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring #RickRoss. #ArianaGrande and #TheBeatles are the only others that have had had the top three positions, Drake being the only one who has debuted with all three. Articles by John R. Kennedy: https://www.iheartradio.ca/news/cbs-slammed-for-megan-thee-stallion-cardi-b-grammys-performance-1.14776421 https://www.iheartradio.ca/news/drake-sets-another-u-s-chart-record-1.14777841 https://www.iheartradio.ca/news/jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-working-through-some-things-1.14757958