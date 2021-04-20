Demi Lovato APOLOGIZES to Frozen Yogurt Shop, details on the BTS and McDonald's COLLAB! & MORE

#DemiLovato​ recently took to social media to speak out against 'diet culture vultures' when she blasted an LA-based frozen yogurt shop called 'The Big Chill' for carrying sugar-free flavours, saying it was triggering for her as a woman recovering from an eating disorder. Since then though, she received a ton of backlash for using her platform to go after a small business, so she hopped back on Instagram on Monday to clear the air and apologize to everyone at the Big Chill. The shop's Instagram page has a ton of new followers since Demi's rant and even their merch has sold out! McDonald's announced that their next celebrity meal coming next month is with #BTS​, — and this time it's going global! The "BTS Meal" goes on sale May 26 here in Canada - and consists of the "superstar band's signature order," 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke as well as the debut of two new dipping sauces — Sweet Chilli and Cajun flavours — inspired by McDonald's South Korea recipes! If you were patiently waiting for other songs on the After Hours album to be given the remix treatment, you'll be pleased to hear who's appearing on his next one for 'Save Your Tears'… On Monday both he and Ariana Grande shared this clip of the song on social media and fans haven't stopped screaming ever since! No word on a release date for this yet but both sets of fans hope it might be available worldwide as soon as this Friday! Taylor Swift got us very excited after a tweet from Billboard congratulating her on yet another number 1 with the latest album, 'Fearless' more than 12 years after its original release. Well it looks like we won't have long to wait for the second re-recorded. So what's it going to be? Some Swifties are confident that we could be getting '1989'. Let me know what you think it's going to be, "I'll leave a Blank Space" in the comment below.