Does EDM have a Gender Equality Issue? | Tygapaw Interview

Tygapaw from the new documentary #Underplayed gives their thoughts on the representation of women in the EDM scene! Tygapaw talks about telling the untold stories in Underplayed - speaking around the statistics that 97% of Electronic music artists are men, and while this isn't surprising - this is something that needs to be changed. UNDERPLAYED is a documentary about gender inequality within the EDM music community. Filmmaker Stacey Lee along with several DJs from the film are available for interviews. Filmed during the 2019 music festival season, the film presents a portrait of the current status of the gender, ethnic, and sexuality inequality issues in electronic music. the film presents a portrait of the current status of equality issues in EDM through the lens of the female pioneers, next-generation artists, and industry leaders who are championing the change to inspire future generations. Watch Underplayed on Crave in Canada!