INTERVIEW | Ana Golja talks new single 'Glass' & what fans can expect from her upcoming EP STRIVE!

Ana Golja calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Shannon Burns about her new single "Glass" OUT NOW! Ana talks to Shannon about how she got her start in acting, and singing, and how she started acting by fluke. She tells Shannon how her single Glass evolved over the last year, and how the pandemic has helped in shaping the song. Ana talks to Shannon about her upcoming EP Strive, the meaning behind the title and what fans can expect to hear. Finally, She tells Shannon what she's learned about herself over the course of the year in a pandemic and how that comes across in her music. Listen to Ana Golja's Single 'Glass' on iHeartNewMusic: https://www.iheart.com/live/iheart-ne...​