Justin Bieber Receives JUSTICE Logo CEASE AND DESIST | Cardi B Candace Owens Beef Continues

Tomorrow is the big day that we are getting #JustinBieber’s brand new album called #Justice. The French dance duo named Justice have sent Justin Bieber a cease and desist notice over his album art, as they claim that Justin used their trademarked cross logo. The duo and their fans noticed the similarities as soon as Justin released the new album back on February 26th, some fans even getting confused enough to think that Justice was doing a collab with Justin. They then sent the cease and desist letter on March 10th, calling for Justin to change the logo. Since they do have the trademark for the image it would be illegal for Justin to continue using it especially since he would be making money off the album and any affiliated merch. The letter also included an email from someone on Justin’s team from last April where they actually reached out to Justice asking to be connected with the designer who created Justice’s logo. The meeting with the designer never ended up happening but this shows that Justin’s team knew about the Justice logo and had it in mind when creating the look for Justin’s new album. That might not look too good for Justin’s side of things. Justin Bieber has also just been announced to perform at the Jake Paul v Ben Askren fight, alongside Diplo, Saweetie, Doja Cat and more. Amidst the backlash over #CardiB and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP performance at the Grammys conservative commentator Candace Owens has weighed in on it. Owens is the same woman who raised eyebrows before after saying that Harry Styles shouldn’t be wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. She tweeted about the performance saying that millions of young girls follow Cardi and this is the worst she’s seen her. She called on Cardi to “do better”. This sparked a huge back and forth between Cardi and Candace on Twitter. Cardi responded thanking Candace for speaking about the performance because it would result in more publicity for Cardi and more money in her pocket. The exchange ended with Candace saying she was planning on suing Cardi. UPDATE: Cardi B has deleted many of her tweets to Candace Owens, calling the feud ‘boring’ https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1372603203544436738 Demi Lovato’s docu-series doesn’t come out until next week but we are finding out a lot about her before it does. Demi is now alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the drug dealer that gave her the drugs that lead to her overdose in 2018. She said "I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of," she said. "When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me.” This wasn’t her only alleged sexual assault encounter either. She said that she was sexually assaulted when working on the Disney channel in the late 2000s by someone she had to see all the time. We are going to find out all the details on these encounters and more from Demi in the docu-series Dancing With The Devil coming out on March 23rd. #BTS has set yet another world record! This is one that they actually set last year but now it has officially been recognized by the Guinness world record. They had the 'most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' for the video for their song Dynamite, bringing in over 3 million views during the premiere. Sources for today’s Stories: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/14376338/justin-bieber-snoop-dogg-jake-paul-ben-askren/ https://www.iheartradio.ca/news/demi-lovato-opens-up-about-sexual-assaults-1.14784442 https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/mar/18/dance-duo-justice-begin-legal-action-against-justin-bieber-over-crucifix-design https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/543850-cardi-b-and-candace-owens-threaten-to-sue-each-other-after Watch New Episodes of #TheFilter Twice every week