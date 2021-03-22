Serj Tankian's talks New EP Elasticity and single Electric Yerevan | Interview

Serj Tankian calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Jason Rockman to talk about the release of EP "Elasticity". Serj Tankian lets us inside his headspace to tell us about how the short film idea for Elasticity came to be, and the topics discussed on the EP of the same name. Serj tells us about his punk rock ethos around the inspiration for Electric Yerevan, and how they were originally planned as System of a Down songs that he decided to take out as his own. Serj Tankian tells us about his passion for scoring for pictures, including his own paintings! Serj tells us about scoring for film, and how the limitations around scoring can actually inspire a musical palate. Serj and Jason geek out about musical scores for a bit and Serj explains how the latest System of the Down songs including 'Protect The Land' came to be - and even though the band isn't recording often anymore - they still see each other. Interview | Inside Serj's MIND for 'Elasticity' and Electric Yerevan, and Staying in Touch with System of a Down