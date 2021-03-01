Taylor Swift CALLS OUT Netflix Show | Radio Host Slammed for BTS Jokes | Rockstar Donates His HOME!

Taylor Swift and her fans are coming for the Netflix show Ginny and Georgia after there was a line in the show that said "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." People were quick to jump to the defence of Taylor, calling out the show and Netflix for using an outdated and sexist joke that is slut shaming at the expense of Taylor Swift. A similar joke was used on the Netflix show Degrassi: Next Class where a line said "Taylor Swift made an entire career off of exes." Taylor Swift has responded. She said said in a tweet "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY. Also, Netflix, after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you. Happy Women's History Month I guess." Artists are calling out a German radio show host made jokes and racist comments about BTS. The radio station Bayern 3 played BTS' cover of Fix You by Coldplay and then referred to the song as "blasphemy" and called the group "some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for as well" They then said for this cover they will be "vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years." Fans were quick to defend the members of BTS and call out the radio station for their behaviour. Bayern 3 then released two statements addressing the comments. In the first statement he said that the host was giving his "personal opinion" and "overshot his choice of words." Artists made comments about the situation as well. Halsey went to her Instagram stories to say "Racism and xenophobia cannot be thinly veiled as 'on air humor.' Irresponsible and disgusting statements in a time where hate speech and violent behavior towards Asian communities are skyrocketing. This is unacceptable. I hope a better apology to BTS, and the Asian communities across the world, is on its way." Steve Aoki tweeted saying "I stand with @bts_BigHit to condemn hate of any kind and stop this kind of prejudice wherever we can. We must stand together. Spread love not hate." Dan Reynolds from the group Imagine Dragons has donated his childhood home to a new campaign called $8 million, 8 Houses which is from Encircle which is a non profit that's behind creating resource centres for LGBTQ+ youth in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. Dan made the announcement on Good Morning America with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Dan has donated his childhood home in Las Vegas that is worth $1 million. The house is going to be a supportive home for LGBTQ+ young that need it. Articles by John R. Kennedy: https://www.iheartradio.ca/news/dan-reynolds-donates-home-to-lgbtq-youth-1.14680032 https://www.iheartradio.ca/news/taylor-swift-slams-netflix-series-over-deeply-sexist-joke-1.14681574 German radio station apologizes for comment on K-pop's BTS By DAVID RISING February 26, 2021: https://apnews.com/article/germany-radio-apologizes-kpop-bts-058022ac915733eb7f86a4070cef3066 Tim Cook, Dan Reynolds and Ryan Smith team up to support LGBTQ youth l GMA https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=328&v=P6dLSNE4_OA&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=GoodMorningAmerica Taylor Swift's Tweet to Netflix: https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1366401657685245955