The Beaches on their new EP ‘Future Lovers’, Coming Out & MORE!

The Beaches call in to talk to iHeart Radio’s Shannon Burns about their EP ‘Future Lovers’ OUT NOW! They talk to Shannon about how exciting the day has been and how they have been looking forward to the release of this EP for a while. Shannon asks what their favourite tracks off the EP is, and what the process of recording this EP was like, being in a Pandemic. Leandra talks about her decision to come out publicly, and the reception she has received from fans. Finally They talk about the compliment they received from Elton John and who else they would just *die* to receive a compliment from. Listen to The Beaches on iHear New Music free on the iHeartRadio App: https://www.iheart.com/live/iheart-ne...