THIS IS POP's Amanda Burt on the Power of Pop Music

This is Pop's Amanda Burt calls in to talk to Shannon Burns about the Power of pop music! CTV’s new docu-series THIS IS POP uncovers the power of pop music over the past 70 years by diving deep into the most game-changing moments for the industry. The first instalment, debuting Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CTV, explores the good, the bad, and the ugly of the pitch-correction technology that revolutionized music: Auto-Tune. The episode shares personal accounts from Auto-Tune inventor Dr. Andy Hildebrand, Ken Scott (producer and engineer for The Beatles and David Bowie), Auto-Tune’s most famous user T-Pain, and more!