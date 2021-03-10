What Does The Return of MOIST Sound Like? | David Usher Interview

David Usher from Moist, calls in to talk to Jason about the return of Moist, and new single "Tarantino" David talks about the Tarantino music video and the inspiration behind it. He talks about how the Moist reunion came about, what a second wave of success feels like. Finally, David talks about the "Saints and Sinners Tour" that has been postponed twice, and how excited he is to perform live again. Listen to Moist on the iHeartRadio App: https://www.iheart.com/artist/moist-87632/