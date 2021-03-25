What does the Takis x Jamie Fine Collaboration "All Time" Sound Like? | Takis Interview

Takis calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Shannon Burns about the premiere for his upcoming acoustic/live video for his track “All Time” ft. Jamie Fine and Brandyn Burnette! Takis tells Shannon about how he got started in the industry by working at his local radio station. He tells Shannon about how he feels like this has been a full circle moment, and how grateful he is for how his life has played out over the last couple of years. Takis talks about working with Jaime Fine, and how big of a fan he is of her. He tells Shannon about what it was like collaborating with her on "All Time" Finally he tells Shannon about who his dream collaborators are.