What does "You Can Get It" Mean to Arkells & K.Flay? | Interview

Max Kerman from the Arkells and K.Flay call in for an interview with iHeartRadio's Shannon Burns about their new song "You Can Get it" They take the reins in this interview, and ask Shannon a couple questions about herself. Akrells and K.Flay discuss the idea of not taking life for granted, and how that relates to the new song. Max and Kristine share stories of important moments in their careers where they learned to stop doubting themselves. Listen to their new song "You Can Get it" NOW on iHeartNewMusic FREE on the iHeartRadio App: https://www.iheart.com/live/iheart-ne...​