What inspired Cadence Weapon's NEW SONG "Eye to Eye" | Interview Cadence Weapon

Cadence Weapon calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Dames about his new single "Eye to Eye". You can listen to "Eye to Eye" on #iHeartNewMusic​ now, on iHeartRadio. He tells Dames about the inspiration for the song, and the events that inspired "Eye to Eye" They talk about the timing around releasing music with powerful messages. Dames asks about the inspiration for the lead single "SENNA", and the connection to Formula 1 Racing. Cadence Weapon talks about his new hobby: Cooking Chicken ! Finally the two talk about the release of his fifth studio album, "Parallel World" coming out April 30th!