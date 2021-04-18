What Inspires Ryland James' Songwriting? | Interview Ryland James

Ryland James calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Shannon Burns about his new song, "Save Me" with Shaun Frank. He tells Shannon about collaborating with Shaun Frank on the song "Save Me" Ryland talks to Shannon about his Juno Nomination for "Best New Artist", and how he found out he was nominated. He talks to Shannon about imposter syndrome. Shannon congratulates Ryland on coming out, and tells him how much she related to his instagram post. Finally Ryland talks about how his songwriting has changed since coming out, and his determination to stay authentic and continue to write from personal experiences. Listen to "Save Me" now, on iHeartNewMusic for FREE on the iHeartRadio App: https://www.iheart.com/live/iheart-ne...