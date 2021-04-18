What is Perry Farrell's plan for Lollapalooza 2021? | Interview Perry Farrell

Perry Farrell calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Jason Rockman about his Glitz + Glamour Boxset and plans for Lollapalooza 2021. Jason talks to Perry about the impact he's had on his life, and the two discuss. Perry talks about what it has been like to look back on his career. He talks about how he plans his life in 10 year periods. Perry and Jason discuss his exclusive Glitz and Glamour Box set that was released earlier this year. Finally Perry talks to Jason about his plans for Lollapalooza for 2021.