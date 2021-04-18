What to expect from a TIKTOK LIVE with Jessia? | Interview Jessia

Jessia calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Shannon Burns about the success of her song "I'm not Pretty" and her excitement around the TikTok Live on the iheartradioca TikTok Account. We’re going LIVE on TikTok with Jessia this Thursday April 15th at 6:00PM EST hosted by Shannon Burns Don’t miss it and Follow us here: https://bit.ly/2Rr6Hjf​ She tells Shannon about the success of "I'm not Pretty" and how overwhelmed she is by all the support over the last couple of months. Jessia talks about how "I'm not Pretty" has effected her songwriting. She talks about how incredible it has been for her to see people attach their own interpretations of the song on Social Media. Jessia tells us about working with Elijah Woods, and what fans can expect to hear from the duo in the future. She gives us a hint into what to expect. Jessia talks about how excited she is to play a live show, and how even though she has been playing music live on TikTok and instagram, she wants to see her fans, and misses that human connection. Shannon talks about the TikTok live with Jessia happening on the iheartradioca TikTok account. Finally, Jessia tells us about who her dream collaborators are. Listen to Jessia on iHearRadio: https://www.iheart.com/artist/jessia-...​