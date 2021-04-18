What to expect from Death From Above new ALBUM? | Interview Death From Above

Jesse and Sebastien call in to talk to iHeartRadio’s Jason Rockman about Death From Above fourth Studio Album, “Is 4 Lovers” out NOW! They tell Jason about how the band came to be, and what inspired their sound. Jesse and Sebastien talk about their latest album, “Is 4 Lovers” Finally the two tell Jason about what their plans are for the band once it’s safe to tour and what fans can expect from their latest album. Listen to Death From Above on the iHeartRadio App: https://www.iheart.com/artist/death-f...​